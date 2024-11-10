RECAP: Ashton Jeanty & #12 Boise State Football Power Through Nevada 28-21
It was a closer contest than many expected, but the #12 Boise State Broncos improved to 8-1 on the season Saturday thanks to a 28-21 victory over Nevada.
Heisman hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty turned in yet another powerful performance, carrying the ball 34 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns. The Bronco defense came up clutch on several occasions as well, allowing Nevada to convert just three of 14 third-down conversion attempts.
Here's how it went down on the blue turf, as Spencer Danielson's team moved one step closer to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
After Boise State's first two possessions, which put them up 14-0, it looked as if the Broncos were on their way to a dominating win. However, the Wolf Pack were ready to put up a fight. Brendon Lewis mounted a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended in the quarterback running it in from 17 yards away. The defense then picked off Madsen on the second play of Boise State's ensuing possession.
Nevada fumbled on the ensuing possession, but then forced a fumble of their own from the hands of Ashton Jeanty. Nevada tied the game up a few plays later with a trick play, a 44-yard touchdown pass from receiver Marcus Bellon to running back Caleb Ramseur with 6:15 remaining in the second quarter.
The two sides traded punts for the rest of the frame until the halftime whistle, when it was 14-14.
To start the second half, the Broncos fumbled the kickoff out of bounds, starting them at their own five. However, they put together a very impressive eight-play, 95-yard drive to score a touchdown and retake the lead. Madsen got it down to the one-yard line and Jeanty finished it off.
Both teams struggled to gain offensive traction for the rest of the third quarter, putting some great defensive efforts on display.
In the fourth quarter, the Broncos started with a very promising drive that made it to the two-yard line, but Nevada's Chad Brown made what looked like an athletic interception to help Nevada take over at that spot...however, video review ruled it an incompletion and Jeanty punched in his third touchdown of the night.
Nevada looked like they might answer on the following drive, following up on a long kickoff return by driving 33 yards to the one-yard line. However, Sean Dollars had trouble taking the handoff, putting the ball on the ground, and Jeremiah Earby recovered for Boise State.
Boise were unable to turn that possession into points, and Lewis took a shot to end zone, finding Jaden Smith for a 36-yard score. That made it a seven-point game with 2:18 remaining. Fortunately, for Boise State, having the best running back in the country makes it fairly easy to burn two minutes off the clock. Jeanty ran for 22 more yards on the final drive, allowing for the Broncos to assume victory formation.
With the win, the Broncos improve to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference play. They'll face another tough opponent next week in the San Jose State Spartans, who locked up bowl eligibility on Saturday against Oregon State.
Nevada fall to 3-8 overall. They will have a bye this next week before facing Air Force on November 23.
