RECRUITING: 2025 Colorado DE Keegan Perea Commits To Nevada
2025 EDGE rusher Keegan Perea committed to the University of Nevada Wolf Pack this week. The Cherry Creek High School product had recently completed an official visit with Jeff Choate's staff in Reno.
The 6'3" 245-pound defensive prospect is the second commit in Nevada's 2025 class, alongside Folsom, California running back Carter Jackson.
Perea chose the Wolf Pack over offers from Montana State, San Diego State, South Dakota, and Washington State. 247Sports listed Perea as the #6 recruit in the state of Colorado as the #137 EDGE in the nation.
The first chance for Perea to sign his national letter of intent will be on early signing day: December 4, 2024.
Choate enters his first season with Nevada in 2024 after the Wolf Pack won two games in each of the last two seasons under former head coach Ken WIlson.