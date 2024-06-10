RECRUITING: 2025 NorCal Quarterback Visiting Air Force Football This Week
This weekend (June 14), the Air Force Acacemy will host quarterback recruit Jaylen Johnson for an official visit, per 247Sports. Johnson is a three-star prospect (247Sports) from Redding, California's Enterprise High School. The 6'3" 195-pound prospect has yet to commit to a college.
Johnson only has the one official visit to Colorado Springs scheduled currently. As of July of 2023, recruits can take official visits to as many schools as they choose, but may only take one official visit per school. Previously, recruits were only permitted five official visits.
In addition to the scholarship offer from Air Force he has already received, Johnson also has Division I offers from Army, FIU, Florida A&M, Georgia State, Hawaii, Morgan State, and Norfolk State.
Air Force currently has four commits in their 2025 class. There are no other quarterbacks in that class, currently. Johnson is one of eight quarterbacks in the class of 2025 that the Air Force staff have offered.
The Falcons will begin the 2024 season on August 31, hosting FCS foe Merrimack.