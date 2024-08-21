RECRUITING: 3-Star Georgia Quarterback Commits to Boise State Football for 2025
The Boise State Broncos have their high school quarterback commit for the class of 2025. Hezekiah Millender announced his intent to play for Spencer Danielson's program in a post on X on Tuesday evening.
Millender is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. That outlet also rated Millender as the #140 quarterback in the class of 2025.
RELATED: Week Zero - Delaware State @ Hawaii: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
MIllender's measurements on 247Sports are listed as 6'3" and 195 pounds, but he lists his measurements slightly differently in his X bio at 6'4" and 210 pounds. He chose Boise State over a top three of Boise State, Georgia State, and Akron.
The dual-threat quarterback is set to play his first high school season in the state of Georgia after transferring from Arizona's Desert Edge High School. He threw for over 5400 yards with 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and ran for 11 touchdowns over the previous two seasons there.
Boise State recently named redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen as the starting quarterback ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Millender's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.