RECRUITING: 3-Star Georgia Receiver Picks UNLV 2026 Over SEC, Big Ten Offers
Wide receiver Peyton Zachary has garnered plenty of attention for his high school career to-date. The Carrollton, Georgia native has amassed 172 catches for 2577 yards with 26 touchdowns over the last three years.
Choosing from nearly 30 reported Division I offers, Zachary announced his commitment to Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels via X this week.
Zachary chose the Rebels over a top six that also included Tennessee, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt, and Georgia.
The 5'7" 160-pound prospect is the second reported commitment in the 2026 class for UNLV, alongside tight end Cole Albrecht of Sandy Utah.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
UNLV enters its first season under the direction of Mullen in 2025, following two straight appearances in the Mountain West Championship game under Barry Odom.
