RECRUITING: 6'5" OT Jacob Tracy Commits To Boise State Football For 2025
Offensive lineman Jacob Tracy, a three-star prospect (247Sports) in the class of 2025, announced his college decision on Independence Day. Tracy will head to Boise State University to join Spencer Danielson's 2025 recruiting class. Tracy is listed as a 6'5" 240-pound prospect by 247Sports.
RELATED: Boise State Football Lands Top-5 Idaho Prospect Dallyn Grimes
Hailing from Yelm, Washington, southeast of Olympia, Tracy is a versatile player, who got time at tackle and tight end, as well as on the defensive line. He is listed by 247Sports as the #48 overall recruit in the state of Washington.
Tracy also had offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Minot State. He is now the second offensive line commitment in the Broncos; 2025 class.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Boise State's Albertsons Stadium Included In Toughest Places To Play
The Broncos currently have the #3 2025 class in the Mountain West Conference, per 247Sports rankings.
Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.