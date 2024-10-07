RECRUITING: Boise State Football Adds 3-Star Corner Tahj Crutchfield For 2025
It's been a remarkably productive week for Boise State football recruiting. Cornerback Tahj Crutchfield of Rancho Cucamonga, California announced his commitment to the Broncos via X over the weekend.
247Sports rated Crutchfield as a three-star prospect with a player rating of 85. The 5'11" 170-pound defender is the #125 overall prospect in the state of California for the class of 2025.
Crutchfield chose the Broncos over scholarship offers from San Jose State, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Louisvile, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Utah, Utah, and Wyoming.
To start his senior high school football season, Crutchfield has 26 total tackles with a pass deflection and a forced fumble, per his MaxPreps page.
Boise State also secured a 2026 commitment from linebacker LaGary Mitchell and a 2025 commitment from top Oregon linebacker Mana Tuioti in the past week.
Crutchfield's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
RECRUITING: Local 2026 Linebacker Commits To Boise State Football
TAKEAWAYS: Tulane Dominates UAB With Highest Scoring Total In 2024
Navy Football: Mids Roll To 5-0, Take CIC Lead Over Air Force