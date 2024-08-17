RECRUITING: Iowa Edge Rusher Commits To Wyoming Football For 2025
The Wyoming Cowboys are up to a reported 11 verbal commitments for the class of 2025. They received their latest this week in the form of edge rusher Axel Ramazani of Urbandale, Iowa.
247Sports rated Ramazani as a three-star prospect and the #14 overall prospect in the state of Iowa for 2025. He announced his intentions to join Jay Sawvell's program and Sawvell's first recruiting class as head coach on X.
The 6'3" 220-pound Ramazani reportedly totaled 57 tackles with 21 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a junior in 2023.
247Sports gives Ramazani a player rating of 84, tied for second-highest in Wyoming's class. Safety Jovan Clark and QB Mason Drube are tied for the highest, with a rating of 87.
Ramazani's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.