RECRUITING: Nevada Lands 3-Star Quarterback Reeve Slone For 2026
Prepping for Jeff Choate's second season in charge of the Nevada football program, the Wolf Pack received a commitment for the 2026 campaign this week from Rocklin, California quarterback Reeve Slone. He announced his commitment to Nevada via X with the simple caption "Go Pack."
Slone currently has a three-star rating from 247Sports, measuring 6'1"and 175 pounds. The recruiting service classifies him as the #102 quarterback in the nation for the 2026 class. He becomes the second Nevada commitment for the 2026 class, alongside wide receiver Brayden Stevenson of Tulare, California.
Slone chose Nevada over offer an offer from Utah State. Slone's older brother Cian was a second-team All-Mountain West selection at Utah State last season with 7.5 sacks, but entered the transfer portal after the season and currently also holds a scholarship offer from Nevada.
Nevada recently finished a 3-10 season in 2024, their highest win total since the 2021 season.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
