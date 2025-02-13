RECRUITING: UNLV Football Lands 6'4" Utah Edge Rusher For 2026
UNLV may have landed a hidden gem with promising size for their 2026 recruiting class this week with the commitment of defensive end/outside linebacker Cole Albrecht.
A rising senior at Sandy, Utah's Alta High School, Albrecht announced his commitment to Dan Mullen's new staff in Las Vegas via X on Wednesday morning.
Albrecht chose the Rebels over reported offers from Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, and Washington State.
Measuring 6'4" and 225 pounds per 247Sports, Albrecht currently has a two-star recruiting rating from Rivals.com. He is the second commitment of the 2026 class for UNLV, alongside defensive tackle Harlem Nellum.
Last year as a junior, Albrecht totaled 47 tackles, with two sacks and four tackles for loss. He also made an impact on offense, catching six passes for 79 yards last season as a tight end.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
