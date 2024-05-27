RECRUITING: Utah State Hosting Elite 11 QB This Week
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele of Ewa Beach, Hawaii is one of the more coveted quarterback recruits uncommitted in the 2025 class. This weekend, the Utah State Aggies will take the next step in making their case for the state of Hawaii's #1 recruit.
Sagapolutele will take an official visit to Utah State later Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1.
Earlier this month, the James Campbell High School product was invited to the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles, which will take place in June. Sagapolutele is one of 20 of the nationʻs top Class of 2025 quarterbacks invited to participate. The 2024 Elite 11, and 2024 Elite 11 MVP, will be named at the conclusion of the Elite 11 Finals. He's the first quarterback from Hawaii to be invited to the event since Tua Tagovailoa in 2016.
The trip to Logan will be the first of three official visits the three-star prospect has scheduled. In addition to Utah State, Sagapolutele also has official visits scheduled with Oregon State and Boise State.
As of July of 2023, recruits can take official visits to as many schools as they choose, but may only take one official visit per school. Previously, recruits were only permitted five official visits.
So far, Sagapolutele also has scholarship offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State, and Washington. He threw 37 touchdowns and nearly 3800 yards last season as a junior.
If Sagapolutele were to chose Utah State with a 247Sports composite score of 0.8726, he would be the highest-rated quarterback commit in the program's history.
Utah State enter their fourth season under Blake Anderson in 2024. They finished 6-7 in each of the last two seasons.