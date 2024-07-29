G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Wyoming Lands Top-25 Kansas Linebacker For 2025

Joe Londergan

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Wyoming Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming now have a reported nine commitments in Jay Sawvell's 2025 recruiting class. The Cowboys picked up their latest commitment over the weekend in the forer of linebacker Parker Moore.

Moore announced his commitment to the Cowboys in a statement on X.

"I would like to first off thank God for making this all possible and guiding me through this process," Moore said. "I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting my journey. I am honored to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Wyoming!"

Moore has a three-star rating from 247Sports and is rated as the #22 overall prospect in the state of Kansas. He also had offers from Air Force, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Penn, and South Dakota State.

The 6'2" 220-pound prospect from Lawrence Free State High School reportedly had 73 total tackles with ten tackles for loss and three sacks last season as a junior.

Moore's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan

