REPORT: Air Force Emerging As Serious Target For American Athletic Conference
With the Pac-12 resurging and adding four Mountain West Conference schools, the American Athletic Conference has been in the middle of further realignment rumors.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that the Air Force Falcons are now a "serious target" as an addition for the American Athletic Conference.
The Falcons have enjoyed immense success under Troy Calhoun, now in his 18th season as head coach. Calhoun's record in that time is 131-84, with an 8-5 record in bowl games and five seasons of at-least ten wins.
Air Force is off to a 1-2 start this season, dropping games to San Jose State and Baylor with a win against FCS Merrimack. Their next matchup will be against Wyoming on September 28th.
Air Force already plays two AAC teams once per year in Army and Navy. Army joined the league in 2024. Considering the annual Army-Navy game does not count as a conference game, but towards the series for the Commander-In-Chief's trophy, it begs the question of how Air Force's matchups with those two schools would work, if the move comes to fruition.