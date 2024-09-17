G5 Football Daily

REPORT: Air Force Emerging As Serious Target For American Athletic Conference

The AAC is preparing for potential programs departures by adding Air Force

Kevin Barral, G5 Football Daily Staff

Sep 14, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun looks on against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun looks on against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Pac-12 resurging and adding four Mountain West Conference schools, the American Athletic Conference has been in the middle of further realignment rumors.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that the Air Force Falcons are now a "serious target" as an addition for the American Athletic Conference.

RELATED: Week 4 - Boise State Football vs Portland State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines

The Falcons have enjoyed immense success under Troy Calhoun, now in his 18th season as head coach. Calhoun's record in that time is 131-84, with an 8-5 record in bowl games and five seasons of at-least ten wins.

Air Force is off to a 1-2 start this season, dropping games to San Jose State and Baylor with a win against FCS Merrimack. Their next matchup will be against Wyoming on September 28th.

Air Force already plays two AAC teams once per year in Army and Navy. Army joined the league in 2024. Considering the annual Army-Navy game does not count as a conference game, but towards the series for the Commander-In-Chief's trophy, it begs the question of how Air Force's matchups with those two schools would work, if the move comes to fruition.

Published
Kevin Barral

KEVIN BARRAL

G5 Football Daily Staff

G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Mountain West