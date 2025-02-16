REPORT: Fresno State OC Pat McCann Joining Oregon State Staff
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Oregon State is set to hire Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann as their latest wide receivers coach.
A native of Olympia, Washington, McCann spent the past two seasons as Fresno's offensive coordinator and the 2022 season as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator. He spent the three seasons prior at Eastern Washington, with one as the interim offensive coordinator. McCann also has stints as the wide receivers coach at UC Davis and Northern Iowa on his resume, along with several years on staff at Division II's Steonehill College in Massachusetts.
Fresno State had the #4 passing offense in the Mountain West Conference in 2024, averaging 242.46 passing yards per game.
In his time with the Bulldogs, McCann coached two 1,000-yard wide receivers: Mac Dalena (2024) and Jalen Moreno-Cropper (2022). In two of his three seasons on staff in Fresno, McCan had two receivers earn All-Mountain West honors.
Fresno State hired former North Dakota State head coach and USC associate head coach Matt Entz as their newest head coach in December. Jeff Tedford stepped down as head coach prior to the 2024 season due to medical concerns. The Bulldogs were led by Tim Skipper in the interim last season.
