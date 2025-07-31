San Jose State Gets High Praise From National Media Leading Up to 2025 Season
Throughout the offseason, the San Jose State Spartans have emerged as an interesting team in 2025. Following a solid first year under Ken Niumatalolo, the Spartans returned six starters on each side of the ball, including some key pieces.
With returning quarterback Walker Eget, running back Floyd Chalk IV, and linebacker duo Jordan Pollard and Taniela Latu, the Spartans look strong at key positions. To add on, a favorable schedule gives the Spartans a clear view of the Mountain West title game.
At Mountain West Media Day, the league's preseason poll predicted San Jose State to finish in third place, behind back-to-back champion Boise State and last years’ finalist UNLV. The media gave some high praise to the Spartans, but left them just short of the Mountain West title game.
A few weeks ago, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his Mountain West preseason predictions. He picked Boise State and UNLV to be the top two teams, but did give San Jose State a 10.1% chance to make the conference title game. He also gave the Spartans an 87.9% chance to reach 6+ wins, and a 1% chance to reach 11. He also claimed that the Battle of the Valley, Fresno State at San Jose State would be one of five key games in the conference during the season.
Multiple large outlets picked San Jose State to be close to the Mountain West championship game, but a few media outlets even picked the Spartans to reach the title.
Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray released his conference predictions recently. Like expected, he picked Boise State to be the top dogs, but picked San Jose State to follow in second. He claimed Walker Eget would lead the offense through the air, and that their favorable schedule would lead to good things.
Finally, Draft Kings’ Julian Edlow released his statement about the Spartans: “I’ve already picked my winner in the Mountain West, putting a play in on Boise State to three-peat in 2025. But I’m going to look to thread the needle here, as I feel strongly about who the Broncos will face in the conference title game. The San Jose State Spartans have a talented roster, and really benefit from a favorable schedule.”
As the season gets closer, many outlets truly believe that San Jose State could compete for the title game in 2025. They believe in Ken Niumatalolo, Walker Eget, and the entire program, who strive to have a legendary year. But the Spartans need to stay focused, block out all of the outside noise, and truly prove that they can conquer their goals this season.