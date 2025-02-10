San José State Linebacker Alexander Cobbs Transfers To Desean Jackson's Delaware State
Former San Jose State defensive end Alexander Cobbs announced his exit from the transfer portal over the weekend, committing to the Delaware Hornets of the FCS via X.
Cobbs appeared in five games last season, his second with San Jose State, registering no stats. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining as a redshirt sophomore.
The Long Beach, California native prepped at Saint Anthony High School where he excelled in both football and basketball. He was a First-Team All-Del Rey League defensive end as a high school senior.
The Delaware State Hornets went 1-11 in 2024, going 0-5 in MEAC play. This offseason, the Hornets hired 38-year-old former NFL wide receiver Desean Jackson as their new head coach. 2025 will mark Jackson's first year as a head coach.
Watch some of his practice film here.
