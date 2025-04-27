Seattle Seahawks Select UNLV Wide Receiver Ricky White III in 2025 NFL Draft
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft with the 238th overall selection. That made White the 22nd selection of the seventh round.
A Georgia native, White began his career at Michigan State where spent two seasons in 2020 and 2021. He played in four games in 2020, catching ten passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. He used his redshirt in 2021 before entering the transfer portal that December.
He came to the Rebels before the 2022 season and made an immediate impact. White led the team with 51 catches in 2022 for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Then in 2023, he pulled in a school-record 1,483 receiving yards, which was the third-most in the FBS that season. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection and a third-team AP All-American that season.
In his final college season, White again went over the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 1,041 receiving yards on 79 catches with 11 touchdowns. In addition to another first-team All-Mountain West selection as a receiver, White was also named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year after he blocked four punts.
White earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he measured 6'1" and 184 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the combine, but improved to 4.44 seconds at his Pro Day. He recorded a vertical jump of 36’’ and a broad jump of 10’ 3’’.
White becomes the first UNLV player to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2010 (Joe Hawley, Atlanta Falcons).