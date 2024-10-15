SEC Linebacker Commends Ashton Jeanty's Incredible Start To 2024 Season
As Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty continues his incredible season, players from across the nation are starting to take notice.
One of college football’s rising stars in Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. noted during the team’s media availability on Monday that he is a fan of the Broncos’ superstar.
“When I’m not playing, I like to watch college football and I’m watching the Georgia’s and Alabama’s but also, Ashton Jeanty, I love watching him play,” said Hill Jr., who was voted as a preseason SEC all-conference member and was a freshman All-American in 2023.
Like Jeanty, Hill Jr. is from the suburban Dallas area and noted playing against Jeanty in high school.
“I played him in high school a couple of times and we battled at him,” said Hill Jr. “He’s such hard guy to tackle and that’s one of my favorite things to watch about him. How many tackles he breaks and now that I'm watching him in college, he's a junior, and it looks, it looks even harder.”
Per Pro Football Focus, Jeanty leads the nation in forced missed tackles with 57.
“I'm just like, oh man, he’s really amazing to watch and even now that he's in the lead back in the nation and I'm happy to have gone against him and see him now," Hill concluded.
The 5-1 Boise State Broncos are on a bye this week, but return to action on Friday, October 25 at UNLV.
