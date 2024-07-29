STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Best 2025 NFL Draft Prospects in the Group of Five
Heading into a new college football season, teams in the National Football League are already keeping tabs on the players that make sense to add for next year. As in any year, many of the draft's more underappreciated pics will come from the Group of Five.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss the players who, as of now, make the most sense to be coveted NFL Draft picks come April.
Joe: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State RB), Tory Horton (Colorado State WR), Jason Henderson (Old Dominion LB), Shavon Revel Jr (East Carolina DB)
Jeanty, recently named the Mountain West’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, is one of this class’ top offensive prospects regardless of league. His speed, his physicality, his ability to be a weapon in the passing game - Jeanty is the complete package, as we’ve said previously. If he stays healthy this year, he’ll find a home in the pros quickly.
Horton is another Mountain West prospect that is very hard to ignore. Horton is 6'3" and 185 pounds and has only gotten better as his college career goes on. It seems like he would have a pretty high ceiling at the next level.
Defensively, I love Jason Henderson and Shavon Revel as prospects for different reasons. Henderson has been extremely productive in college with 14.2 tackles per game last season. He’s been an All-American each of the last two seasons. Revel is a bit more underappreciated because of ECU’s abysmal record last season, but his 6’3” 185-pound should be very attractive for scouts. He was a sure tackler last season with 53 and could be very helpful to pro teams who need a more physical corner or nickel guy right away.
Kevin: Ashton Jeanty (RB Boise State), Quinton Cooley (RB Liberty), Tory Horton ( WR Colorado State), Clay Webb (OL Jax State) and Jason Henderson (LB Old Dominion)
Ashton Jeanty is the top G5 running back and should be the first or second G5 player selected in the 2025 draft. He was named preseason Mountain West offensive player of the year going into this season and will look to be named Mountain West offensive player of the year for two straight seasons.
Quinton Cooley has a chance to rush for a second straight 1,000 yard season. He won’t be too talked about, but he should go in the middle to late rounds of the draft.
Tory Horton was the top wideout for Colorado State last season and that’ll be the case in 2024 as well, boosting his stock as he goes into the 2025 draft.
Clay Webb is the best offensive lineman in the Group of Five. Going into the season, Webb was selected as a G5 first-team all-American.
Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson posted 170 total tackles in 2023 and the season prior, he posted 186 total tackles. He may be the top G5 linebacker going into 2025 and a third straight season with a high total tackle number can boost his stock.
Eric: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State RB), Tory Horton (Colorado State WR), Jason Henderson (Old Dominion LB)
Projecting draft picks, especially at the Group of Five level before the season is a tough task. Specifically because players will rise and fall throughout the season and what scouts are looking for doesn’t always have to do with on-field production. However, my best bets entering the year are three players who have proven themselves at the G5 level and project to have their best football ahead of them.
Ashton Jeanty has all of the makings of a running back who can immediately step into an NFL offense and have a role.
Colorado State’s Tory Horton plays in an Air Raid esque offense for Jay Norvell, but his athleticism and ability to read the holes in the defense will translate immediately to the next level. Rounding the group is ODU’s Jason Henderson, who has been a tackling machine throughout his career and is similar to former UTEP LB Tyrice Knight, who was a fourth-round pick in April.