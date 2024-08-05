STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Exciting G5 vs. P4 Matchups in College Football in 2024
The most diehard of fans would agree: upsets are arguably the best things about college sports. With the college football season less than a month away, some of college football's premier David versus Goliath matchups are just on the horizon.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss the matchups between the Group of Five and some of their "Power Conference" rivals. Buckle up!
Joe: Boise State @ Oregon, Colorado State vs. Colorado, Memphis @ Florida State, Texas State vs. Arizona State
A major point of Boise State’s messaging this off-season, from Jeremiah Dickey and others, has been that the Broncos belong in the conversation with big boys among the top programs in the country. Being a trip to Autzen is a great opportunity to do that against an Oregon program that jumped ship to the Big Ten. By the way, Boise State has won all three of their previous meetings against the Ducks, including that infamous 2009 matchup that ended in the violent confrontation between LeGarrette Blount and Byron Hout.
That’s also what makes the prospect of Colorado’s first trip to Fort Collins in nearly thirty years exciting - conflict. The CU-CSU matchup last season was physical, emotional, explosive, and a bunch of their adjectives that make this sport incredible.
Memphis beating Florida State is a major long shot, but if current Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield can best former Memphis coach Mike Norvell, it helps their College Football Playoff resume in a huge way.
Finally, Texas State beat their first power five team last year and return almost everybody, plus reigning Sun Belt POTY Jordan McCloud. This year they get to play host to an Arizona State team that seems…fine? Regardless, back-to-back seasons with P5 wins would be huge for GJ Kinne’s program.
Kevin: University of Miami @ USF, Appalachian State @ Clemson, Western Kentucky @ Alabama, Boise State @ Oregon
The University of South Florida is on the rise and there is no question about it. Although choosing their matchup against Alabama would’ve been ideal given how close they were to defeating the Crimson Tide, I personally don’t think that will be the case come next year with the quarterback situation looking a lot different than it did last season. Choosing the Miami game makes sense given the in-state rivalry potential is has and the last time the Bulls defeated Miami was in 2010. Byrum Brown against Cam Ward is also worth the hype.
Appalachian State are one of the top G5 teams and they have stunned many before by defeating power conference opponents, last done in 2022 when they defeated Texas A&M and a very long time ago against Michigan in the Big House. Clemson has never lost to Appalachian State, but certainly feels like the Mountaineers have a good chance in 2024.
Although this feels like a matchup that we have a feeling will be a blowout, this will mark the first game without Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide, so you never know how differently things can look and maybe some rust around the Bama offense. As for the Hilltoppers, it’ll be a chance to watch a new look offense with TJ Finley and some wide receivers who will see an increased role.
Boise State found a massive upgrade within the transfer portal after Malchi Nelson committed to them. He will take on a former Pac 12 opponent in Oregon who are led by Dilllon Gabriel. A high powered Broncos offense may be able hold up with the Ducks, but it’s a matter of if the Boise State defense will be able to hold up with what will be one of the best offenses in college football.
Eric: University of Miami at South Florida, Western Kentucky at Alabama, North Dakota State at Colorado
How about Alex Golesh’s confidence in year two with South Florida. When asked about his team having to face Miami and Alabama, Golesh responded that those teams have to face USF. This is the same team that pushed Alabama for four quarters last season and returns all-star quarterback Byrum Brown. That will be a game to keep an eye on in Tampa.
Tyson Helton is a damn good football coach and he’ll have the Hilltoppers ready to go when they make the trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Will they win? That’s going to be a tough ask, but it will be an entertaining game.
Joe can get upset with me on this one, but I’m including FCS North Dakota State heading to Colorado on August 29. We’re going to find out very quickly if Deion Sanders’ second season of roster reshuffling can come together on the fly against a proud NDSU program that’s due for a standout season. First-year head coach Tim Polasek has an opportunity to make a statement to the Bison fanbase that he’s ready to carry on the tradition of success.