STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top G5 Running Backs in 2024
Quarterbacks get the majority of the spotlight. However, you might be able to make the argument that having a a dependable and versatile running back is more important. Athletes who can be effective weapons in the run game as well as the passing game can completely open up a playbook. Those types of guys are the ones who are going to give their respective teams a shot at the College Football Playoff.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss the names to watch in the race for the Group of Five's top running back in the upcoming season.
Joe: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) Makhi Hughes (Tulane) Quinton Cooley (Liberty) Jacquez Stuart (Toledo)
For several reasons, Jeanty is the best back in the Group of Five and arguably a top-five running back in FBS. He led the NCAA in yards from scrimmage per game with 159.67 yards per game. It’s hard to imagine he doesn’t go the NFL route after 2024
Hughes, 2023’s AAC Rookie of the Year, looks poised for another huge year, arguably as the centerpiece of Tulane’s offense under Jon Sumrall.
At Liberty, Cooley is about as downhill a runner as they come. Along with Kaidon Salter, Cooley and the Liberty offense had the top rushing offense in college football last season with 293 yards per game.
Up north at Toledo, Jason Candle’s team will need a huge year from Stuart now more than ever. The elusive back Stuart has always been an important piece, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. However, MAC Offensive POTY Peny Boone’s departure from Toledo means his usage will likely increase.
Kevin: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Quinton Cooley (Liberty), Lexington Joseph (FIU) and Kanye Roberts (App State)
Two surprise picks on my end are both Lexington Joseph and Kanye Roberts. Joseph didn’t see any action last season, but in 2022, he was the featured back of that season and has the potential to do the same in 2024. Roberts becomes the lead back after Noel departs in the transfer portal.
Jeanty was the Mountain West offensive player of the year and will look to repeat in 2024 after rushing for 1,347 yards. Cooley was recently named one of the top 100 players in EA College Football 25 and rightfully so. Rushing for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns, Cooley will be crucial to a Liberty offense that lost some pieces through the transfer portal.
Eric: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) Makhi Hughes (Tulane) Quinton Cooley (Liberty) Jacquez Stuart (Toledo)
I’m aligned with Joe when it comes to the backs. Doesn’t feel as if there’s any real debate regarding the top-three backs as Ashton Jeanty, Makahi Hughes and Quinton Cooley all rushed for north of 1,200 yards last year. Really, there’s probably more debate as to where they slot 1-3. In my mind, Jeanty’s back-to-back years of averaging over five yards per carry lends to him taking the number one slot. Toledo’s Jacquez Stuart is a name that resonates with me and may be a little bit of a surprise, but with backs like Nate Noel and Rashad Amos heading for Power Five programs, Stuart is a player that I’m buying stock in now and he should top 1,000 yards this season.