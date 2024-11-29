TAKEAWAYS: #11 Boise State Overpowers Oregon State 34-18 To End Regular Season
An early start time (10 AM MT) did not phase the #11 Boise State Broncos on Black Friday. The Broncos' offense operated at a high level once again on the way to a 34-18 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.
Boise State's College Football Playoff aspirations, and hopes for a potential first-round bye, remain alive and well, as they end the regular season with a record of 11-1. Boise State also dash Oregon State's postseason hopes, sending them to the 5-7 mark as their season comes to a close.
Jeanty's Record Watch
Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty turned in another brilliant performance, carrying 37 times for 226 yards and a touchdown, averaging over six yards per carry. With at-least two games left to play, Jeanty now needs only 340 yards to break Barry Sanders' FBS record for most rushing yards in a single season.
Jeanty did lose a fumble in this game, only his second of the season.
Maddux Madsen Continues To Build His Resume
After winning the starting job in the offseason over USC transfer Malachi Nelson, quarterback Maddux Madsen caps the regular season with another notably strong performance.
Madsen completed 17 passes on 33 attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore and Utah native also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, further showcasing the threat his skillset presents for opposing defenses.
On to the Mountain West Championship
Boise State had already clinched hosting duties for the Mountain West Conference title game entering this weekend. Now, they begin preparations for the final last piece of the puzzle to reach the College Football Playoff, and likely clinch a first-round bye.
The Broncos will face either Colorado State or UNLV on Friday, December 6, at 5 PM PT // 6 PM MT // 8 PM ET on FOX.
