TAKEAWAYS: #12 Boise State Football Hangs On At Wyoming 17-13
Spencer Danielson’s #12 Boise State Broncos faced quite a bit of resistance on Saturday night in Laramie, but still managed to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys 17-13. In the process, the Broncos will win their ninth consecutive game, their longest such streak in a decade.
The Broncos took a four-point lead with 5:02 remaining, then managed to hold the Cowboys in place for the remaining time.
Here’s what stood out from that result:
Jeanty’s Strong Season Continues
Heisman trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty added to his already fantastic resume with this trip to Laramie, carrying 20 times for 169 yards and a touchdown. That included a 61-yard rushing score in the first half.
Entering the weekend, Jeanty’s season rushing total was at 1893 yards. After this performance, he is 566 yards away from Barry Sanders single-season record of 2628. He has at least three more games (regular season finale, MWC championship, at least one bowl game) to accomplish that feat.
Jeanty did appear to get banged up in the third quarter, but did return in the fourth. It will be interesting to see how Danielson's staff handle him these next two weeks with a championship game berth secured.
Something to Improve Upon
With a winning margin of only four points against a two-win team, Boise State's offense was uncharacteristically bad on third down Saturday night. Coming into the game, the Broncos were third nationally in third down conversion percentage (52.7) and fourth down percentage (.800). This week, Boise State converted just one third down on ten attempts, while also failing to convert two fourth down attempts.
Moving the ball in general was a struggle for the Broncos. Boise State's total net yardage on Saturday came to 353, their lowest single game total this season.
Going Back to the MWC Championship
It’s unlikely that many Bronco fans were worried about it at this point, but Boise State have officially clinched a spot in the Mountain West championship game. The Broncos finish their league schedule 7-0.
That contest is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 5 PM PT, 8 PM ET on FOX.
First, however, Boise State will close out their regular season schedule on Friday, November 29, as they host the Oregon State Beavers.
Wyoming play their final game of the campaign against Washington State in Pullman on November 30, as this loss drops them to 2-9 on the year.
