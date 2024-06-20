Texas State Transfer Athlete Charles Brown Commits To Nevada
Texas State redshirt junior Charles Brown has committed to the University of Nevada for the 2024 season, per On3's transfer portal wire. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Over the course of his college career, Brown has played both receiver and defensive back. It is not immediately clear what Brown's role will be with Nevada, in that regard.
Brown spent 2020 and 2021 at Montana State, where he appeared in four games before transferring to Texas State. At Texas State in 2022, he had 22 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He then made the transition to cornerback in 2023, where he played in six games, mostly on special teams, but registered no tackles.
The Grand Prairie, Texas native measures 5'11" and 170 pounds.
Nevada football open the season on August 24 when they host SMU. The Wolf Pack are looking to improve upon back-to-back two-win seasons under previous head coach Ken Wilson. Jeff Choate was hired to be his replacement during the offseason.