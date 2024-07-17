Top Texas Football Transfers in the G5 2024
With the success of Steve Sarkisian’s Texas club in 2023, earning the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth and first Big 12 title since 2009 – along with the team having top-rated recruited classes over the last three cycles – there was good reason to believe that there would be some player attrition in Austin this offseason.
The Longhorns’ linebackers coach and co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff Choate being named as Nevada’s head coach also aided in several players choosing to leave for more immediate playing time.
Here’s a look at the top former Longhorns who have taken their talents to the Group of Five ranks.
Jalen Catalon - Safety, UNLV
Catalon is a bit of a wildcard.
At his peak, he’s been an All-SEC performer who is a gamechanger on the back end with his hard-hitting ability and excelling at playing the run.
However, he’s spent the majority of the last three seasons as an oft-injured player and during his 2023 campaign with Texas, Catalon was essentially on a pitch count and was usurped in the lineup by other safeties.
Now at UNLV, he has a chance to jumpstart his career under a defensive-minded head coach in Barry Odom.
Kitan Crawford - Safety, Nevada
One of the players who was able to excel with Jalen Catalon being out of the lineup was former Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford.
Referred to by Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian as “one of the top gunners in the nation” – Crawford’s special teams’ value had long been known. However, Crawford played a career-high 312 snaps and was one of the Longhorns top cover safeties.
Now at Nevada under Choate, Crawford should be an instant starter on the back end while maintaining his responsibilities on special teams – playing time which could propel him to the next level and a career on Sundays.
RELATED: Top USC Football Transfers in the G5 2024
Kendrick Blackshire - LB, UTSA
UTSA linebacker Kendrick Blackshire spent the offseason searching for a home where he can play immediately. So much so, that he transferred from Alabama to Texas in time for spring practices and after a seesaw spring, found himself on the outside looking in – which prompted his transfer to the Roadrunners.
Blackshire was mostly a special teams player during his career in Tuscaloosa, but the North Texas native was a 247Sports four-star recruit out of high school.
After playing at Alabama in the 230-pound range, Blackshire was listed at 261 pounds during his time in Austin. If his weight is under control, he can make an immediate impact at the Group of Five level.
Savion Red - Running Back, Nevada
Similarly to Blackshire, Red’s tenure with the Longhorns ended in part because of a listed weight of 241 pounds – after being in the 220 range during the season.
A former prep quarterback, Red began his collegiate career as a wide receiver before making the transition to running back – where there was some hope that he could play a Deebo Samuel type of role in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. However, with the emergence of several players, Red’s role was refined to being a wildcat quarterback.
Charles Wright - QB, Appalachian State
Former Texas walk-on Charles Wright had several Group of Five offers coming out of high school but chose to attend his dream program and remain in the Lone Star State.
Wright never saw any real playing time behind Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, but did have the benefit of being coached by one of the game’s great offensive minds in Sarkisian.
It was reported that during practice reps, Wright never looked out of place in a loaded Longhorns’ quarterback room. Now at App State, there could be a path for him to see playing time before his career is said and done.
RELATED: MAC Football Media Day 2024: Coaches + Players Attending, Time, Date, How To Watch
Billy Walton - Edge, SMU
SMU finds themselves with a diamond in the rough in former Texas defensive end Billy Walton, who returns to his native Dallas after spending his freshman season with the Longhorns. Despite being part of a crowded Edge position, Walton did earn defensive snaps in two games last year and had Texas not brought in former UTSA star Trey Moore and five-star recruit Colin Simmons, Walton may have been a player for the Longhorns sooner than later.
Now with the Mustangs, Walton should find himself on the field substantially in 2024.
Ky Woods - RB, Nevada
The exodus of Texas players to Reno continues with former walk-on Ky Woods. Another three-star recruit coming out of high school, Woods chose to play for Texas after a high school career where he rushed for over 3,000 yards.
Woods only saw sparse time on special teams during his career, but now at a rebuilding program like the Wolf Pack are under Choate, could see time in the backfield.