G5 Football Daily

Top USC Football Transfers in the G5 2024

Joe Londergan

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In the transfer portal era, players who don't immediately see a way to maximize their potential at a Power Four program have a chance to find their way elsewhere. For the USC Trojans, while Lincoln Riley has achieved some modicum of success with a 19-8 record over two seasons. Some of the program's recruits from the last handful of classes have taken that option.

For fans of the G5, they will have a chance to see several former Trojans be difference-makers across the country. Below are just a few who from this past offseason worth keeping an eye on.

RELATED: Mountain West Conference Announces Additional Media Partner For 2024 Football Season

Malachi Nelson - QB - Boise State

Nelson was the #1 recruit in the nation for the 2022 class, as rated by ESPN. The former California high school player of the year threw three just three passes at USC backing up Caleb Williams, but shoul get a better chance to shine with Spencer Danielson's program.

Mario Williams - WR - Tulane

Williams makes his third college stop after playing at Oklahoma in 2021, then two seasons at USC. Over the past two seasons for the Trojans, Williams totaled 69 catches for 936 yards with seven touchdowns. The former four-star prospect has one season of eligibility remaining.

Korey Foreman - EDGE - Fresno State

Foreman was the #1 overall high school recruit in the class of 2021, per On3. He made 25 tackles with 2.5 sacks and an interception in his career with the Trojans, which sealed USC's win over UCLA in 2022. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

RELATED: Tulane Cornerback Ransaw Rated Within Top 5 Defensive Transfers

Andres Dewerk - OL - Appalachian State

At a massive 6'7" and 340-pounds, Dewerk coming to a program where offensive line development is a strength is hard to ignore. Due to graduations from App State , Dewerk should see plenty of playing time early in Boone. The San José native has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Fabian Ross - DB - Hawaii

Arguably Hawaii's biggest transfer pickup this cycle. Ross is a former consensus four-star prospect from Las Vegas' famed Bishop Gorman program. The 6'0" cornerback will have three seasons left to contribute to Timmy Chang's defense.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Mountain West