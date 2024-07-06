Top USC Football Transfers in the G5 2024
In the transfer portal era, players who don't immediately see a way to maximize their potential at a Power Four program have a chance to find their way elsewhere. For the USC Trojans, while Lincoln Riley has achieved some modicum of success with a 19-8 record over two seasons. Some of the program's recruits from the last handful of classes have taken that option.
For fans of the G5, they will have a chance to see several former Trojans be difference-makers across the country. Below are just a few who from this past offseason worth keeping an eye on.
Malachi Nelson - QB - Boise State
Nelson was the #1 recruit in the nation for the 2022 class, as rated by ESPN. The former California high school player of the year threw three just three passes at USC backing up Caleb Williams, but shoul get a better chance to shine with Spencer Danielson's program.
Mario Williams - WR - Tulane
Williams makes his third college stop after playing at Oklahoma in 2021, then two seasons at USC. Over the past two seasons for the Trojans, Williams totaled 69 catches for 936 yards with seven touchdowns. The former four-star prospect has one season of eligibility remaining.
Korey Foreman - EDGE - Fresno State
Foreman was the #1 overall high school recruit in the class of 2021, per On3. He made 25 tackles with 2.5 sacks and an interception in his career with the Trojans, which sealed USC's win over UCLA in 2022. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Andres Dewerk - OL - Appalachian State
At a massive 6'7" and 340-pounds, Dewerk coming to a program where offensive line development is a strength is hard to ignore. Due to graduations from App State , Dewerk should see plenty of playing time early in Boone. The San José native has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Fabian Ross - DB - Hawaii
Arguably Hawaii's biggest transfer pickup this cycle. Ross is a former consensus four-star prospect from Las Vegas' famed Bishop Gorman program. The 6'0" cornerback will have three seasons left to contribute to Timmy Chang's defense.