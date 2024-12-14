TRANSFER PORTAL: 3 G5 Landing Spots For Boise State QB Transfer Malachi Nelson
After signing with Southern California out of high school and transferring to Boise State last offseason, former 247Sports’ five-star recruit Malachi Nelson is back in the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Los Alamitos, Calif. native would provide an excellent option for several Group of Five programs, especially as he retains several years of eligibility remaining.
Nelson has appeared in four games over his two collegiate seasons, mostly in mop-up duty for the Broncos after losing the quarterback competition to Maddux Madsen.
Here’s a look at three schools who could be in play for Nelson’s services.
UNLV
Let’s start with UNLV, who recently hired former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen to replace Barry Odom, who left for Purdue.
The Rebels are set to lose starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams after the conclusion of the season and Mullen will need a signal-caller to captain his offense.
San Diego State
After a 3-9 first season at the helm of San Diego State, Sean Lewis will be looking for a quarterback to steer the ship offensively.
Lewis, who has an offensive background from his stints as offensive coordinator at Colorado, Bowling Green and Syracuse along with his four-year tenure as Kent State head coach.
If Nelson wanted to return to Southern California, SDSU could be a solid fit.
Florida Atlantic
A wildcard choice for Nelson could be Florida Atlantic.
First-year head coach Zach Kittley needs a talented passer to run his version of the Air Raid in Boca Raton. While Nelson hasn’t played in the system, a stint with the Owls could be just what Nelson needs to showcase his passing talents.
