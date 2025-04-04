TRANSFER PORTAL: Boise State Defensive Tackle Braxton Fely on the Move
Boise State starting defensive tackle Braxton Fely announced his entrance into the transfer portal this week after a standout three years with the Broncos.
In 2024 as a junior, Fely started 12 of Boise State's 14 games, earning an All-Mountain West Second Team nod. He made 24 tackles with nine for a loss and five and a half sacks. As a sophomore in 2023, Fely started all 14 games, totaling 15 tackles with four and a half for a loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He made four tackles and forced a fumble as a true freshman in 2022.
The Broncos roster listed Fely at 6'1" and 296 pounds.
Fely originally joined Boise State in 2022 after a prep career at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, where he made 20 total sacks, including 13.5 as a senior.
Fely chose the Broncos over scholarship offers from Utah State, Air Force, BYU, Colorado State, Morgan State, Princeton, and San Jose State. 247Sports rated him as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, as well as the No. 24 prospect in the state of Utah.
As of early April, Boise State has lost 14 players from the 2024 team that reached the College Football Playoff to the transfer portal.