TRANSFER PORTAL: Former Utah State, Charlotte DT Miguel Jackson Signs With Northwestern
Per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the Northwestern Wildcats have made an addition to the roster that G5 fans may recognize. Defensive lineman Miguel Jackson has reportedly signed with Northwestern after one season at Utah State and three at Charlotte.
The 290-poundJackson appeared in four games for Utah State in 2024, making 12 tackles with two for a loss, including 1.5 sacks. He missed the majority of the season with an injury.
Prior to joining the Aggies, Jackson signed with Charlotte out of high school in the class of 2021. In his time with the 49ers, the Pennsylvania native totaled 58 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He also blocked a kick.
Jackson has one season of eligibility remaining and could be an immediate impact player for the Wildcats in the Big Ten.
Northwestern will open the 2025 season at Tulane on August 30.