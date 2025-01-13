TRANSFER PORTAL: Michigan Quarterback Alex Orji Chooses UNLV Rebels
After about a month in the transfer portal, Michigan quarterback Alex Orji announced his commitment to the UNLV Rebels on Saturday.
Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining after three seasons with the Wolverines.
In those three previous seasons in Ann Arbor, Orji appeared in 20 games, starting three. He finished his time at Michigan with 26 completions on 48 attempts for 155 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Orji was used more prevalently in the running game, carrying 78 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns.
2024 was Orji's busiest season, appearing in 11 games and rushing 57 times for 269 yards and a touchdown, while throwing three touchdown passes.
In 2025, Orji joins a UNLV program that reached the Mountain West title game in each of the last two years. UNLV lost head coach Barry Odom to Purdue this past cycle, replacing him with former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen. The Rebels also added offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis this cycle.
