TRANSFER PORTAL: NC State Lands Two Standout Mountain West Defenders
Two of the Mountain West Conference's better defenders from the 2024 season announced their commitments to the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. Both will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh joins NC State after five years at Wyoming. Measuring 6'1" and 251 pounds, the Nebraska native earned an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention in 2024 and was named a third-team All-Mountain West selection in 2023. Seeing action in the 2021, 2023, and 2024 seasons, Harsh totaled 97 tackles with 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.
The Wolfpack also secured a commitment from Utah State defensive end Cian Slone on Saturday. Slone was a second-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024. Over the past two seasons, Slone appeared in 25 games with 14 starts. He totaled 77 tackles with 9.5 sacks, 16.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. The Rocklin, California native began his career at American River College where he spent the first two seasons of his college career.
NC State posted 23 sacks as a team last season, No. 14 in the ACC. The Wolfpack open the 2025 season on August 28 against the East Carolina Pirates.