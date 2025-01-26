TRANSFER PORTAL: Portland State Lands Hawaii QB Sagapolutele
The transfer portal continues to shift college quarterbacks around in the buildup to spring practices.
After entering the transfer portal in early December of 2024, former University of Hawaii quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele announced his commitment to the Portland State Vikings on Sunday. Sagapolutele announced his commitment via X, saying he was 1000% committed to the program.
In the class of 2023, Sagapolutele was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the #12 overall prospect in the state of Hawaii. Signing with Hawaii, he used his redshirt in 2023, not appearing in a game. In 2024, he appeared in five games for the Rainbow Warriors, completing four passes on seven attempts for 42 yards with two interceptions. He will have three years of eligibilty remaining.
Portland State travel to Hawaii this season for a showdown on September 13, 2025, in what will be a homecoming for the Punahou High School native. The Vikings went 3-8 in the 2024 season, with a 3-5 record in the Big Sky Conference.
