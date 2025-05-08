TRANSFER PORTAL: San Jose State Football Adds Elite 11 & UCLA QB Robert McDaniel
San Jose State will add another quarterback to their roster thanks to the commitment of freshman Robert McDaniel from the transfer portal.
McDaniel signed with UCLA this past December and enrolled in January. However, after participating in 11 spring practices with the Bruins, he entered the transfer portal in late April. After committing to head coach Ken Niumatalolo's Spartans this week, McDaniel will have five years to play four seasons
UCLA signed former Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava this spring, causing a domino effect to ensue in the Bruins' QB room with several leaving through the portal to seek more playing time.
Measuring 6'1" and 195 pounds, McDaneil was a four-star prospect (Rivals) in the class of 2025 out of Hughson High School, near Modesto, California. He was impressive enough as a prospect to reach the Elite 11 Finals, one of the highest compliments for a high school QB. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 31 quarterback in the nation for the 2025 class.
While McDaniel, in all likelihood, will be one the guys backing up incumbent starter Walker Eget in 2025, it's easy to see why SJSU and a return to an area close to home could be better for his development in both the short and long term.
San Jose State open the 2025 season on August 28 against the Central Michigan Chippewas.