TRANSFER PORTAL: UNLV Signs Ex-Mississippi State, Penn State RB Keyvone Lee
After committing to the Rebels earlier this week, running back Keyvone Lee has officially signed with UNLV.
Lee spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Mississippi State, playing 12 games with two starts. He missed eight games in 2024 due to injury. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. As a Bulldog, he carried 41 times for 215 yards and a score.
Lee spent 2020-2022 at Penn State, appearing in 27 games for the Nittany Lions with 222 carries for 1062 yards and six touchdowns.
As a high school recruit in the class of 2020, Lee was a consensus four-star prospect from St. Petersburg, Florida's American Collegiate Academy.
UNLV continue to add to their 2025 roster after head coach Barry Odom left to assume the same position at Purdue. The Rebels hired former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen to replace Odom in December. Lee makes 21 incoming transfer players for the Rebels, with roughly 32 outgoing. UNLV will open the 2025 season on August 30 at Sam Houston.
