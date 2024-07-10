Utah State Announces More Firings Following Blake Anderson's Departure
A week removed from the removal of head football coach Blake Anderson, Utah State have announced they have also fired Executive Associate Athletic Director for Internal Affairs and Senior Woman Administrator Amy Crosbie. Crosbie had been in the role for roughly five years.
Crosbie was also a member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.
RELATED: Who is Interim Utah State Football Head Coach Nate Dreiling?
USU placed head football coach Blake Anderson on administrative leave last week and notified him of their intent to terminate him for violating his employment agreement and university policy in the spring of 2023. Deputy AD Jerry Bovee and director of player development Austin Albrecht were also fired. Defensive Coordinator Nate Dreiling was promoted to interim head coach in the aftermath.
Utah State has been sued by multiple former students and a former football player pertaining to incidents of sexual assault during Anderson's tenure.
Utah State football are set to open the 2024 season on August 31 against FCS foe Robert Morris