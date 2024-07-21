Utah State, Ex-NMSU & Michigan DB Andre Seldon Jr. Dead At 22 After Cliff Diving Accident
The Utah State football program made a tragic announcement late Saturday night. 22-year old defnsive back Andre Seldon Jr. lost his life in an apparent cliff diving accident just south of Logan.
"The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football- Utah State University Press Release
student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr. In an afternoon news release, the Cache County Sheriff's Office said there was a search underway for a young man after he was seen diving from cliffs at Porcupine Reservoir and did not resurface. USU officials learned this evening that he was found at 9:05 p.m. by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team."
RELATED: Utah State QB Spencer Petras Hoping To Overcome Past Injury, Coaching Change in 2024
Seldon Jr. transferred to Utah State this offseason, rejoining his New Mexico State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling, who was recently promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Blake Anderson.
"Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own," Dreiling stated in the school's press release. "Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss."
Seldon, a Michigan native, spent two seasons at the University of Michigan before transferring to New Mexico State, where he spent the previous two seasons. He was voted a team captain in Las Cruces, totaling 98 tackles with two interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He briefly transferred to TCU this offseason before changing course and landing in Logan with Dreiling.
Utah State are scheduled to begin the 2024 season on August 31 against Robert Morris.