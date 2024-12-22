UTEP Football: Former Five-Star Quarterback Visits Miners
On Saturday, reports surfaced that former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson visited the UTEP Miners. Nelson was spotted at the most recent UTEP basketball game on Friday, December 20.
The former five-star quarterback spent the 2024 season with the Boise State Broncos, but lost the starting quarterback competition to Maddux Madsen. The California native only saw action in three games, completing 12 passes for 128 yards and one interception.
Prior to his time with the Broncos, Nelson was at USC backing up Heisman trophy winner and #1 overall NFL Draft selection Caleb Williams. He only appeared in one game where he completed one pass for the Trojans.
Coming out of high school in the class of 2023, Nelson had a five-star rating from multiple outlets, rated as the #1 overall quarterback recruit in the nation by ESPN.
The UTEP Miners are coming off a 3-9 in year one under head coach Scotty Walden. The Miners offense averaged 19.5 points per game and had the second worst total offense in the conference. Led by quarterbacks Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell, the Miners' passing offense ranked fifth in Confrence USA.
