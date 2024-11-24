WATCH: Ashton Jeanty Scores 61-Yard Touchdown For Boise State Against Wyoming
The Boise State Broncos are off to a decent start in their Saturday battle with the Wyoming Cowboys.
A 61-yard rushing score from running back Ashton Jeanty in the first quarter helped put his team up 7-3, and added another point to his Heisman trophy resume in the process. That rushing score gives him 27 on the season.
The run also puts Jeanty over the 1900-yard mark for the season as a rusher.
The Broncos and the Cowboys are locked in battle on CBS Sports Network. A win for Boise State sends them back to the Mountain West Conference championship game for the third consecutive season.
Stay tuned to G5FootballDaily.com for more updates!
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
UTSA Extend Jeff Traylor's Bowl Eligibility Streak With Friday Win Over Temple
RECAP: #24 UNLV Football Beat San Jose State 27-16 in Rainy Friday Bout
5 G5 College Football Games You Should Watch Today (November 23, 2024)