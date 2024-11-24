G5 Football Daily

WATCH: Ashton Jeanty Scores 61-Yard Touchdown For Boise State Against Wyoming

G5 Football Daily Staff

Nov 23, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Boise State Broncos running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty (2) warms up before a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
The Boise State Broncos are off to a decent start in their Saturday battle with the Wyoming Cowboys.

A 61-yard rushing score from running back Ashton Jeanty in the first quarter helped put his team up 7-3, and added another point to his Heisman trophy resume in the process. That rushing score gives him 27 on the season.

The run also puts Jeanty over the 1900-yard mark for the season as a rusher.

The Broncos and the Cowboys are locked in battle on CBS Sports Network. A win for Boise State sends them back to the Mountain West Conference championship game for the third consecutive season.

G5 Football Daily Staff
