Week 5 - #25 Boise State vs. Washington State: How To Watch, Time, Storylines
The Boise State Broncos are 2-1 to start the season and have reached a #25 rating in the AP Poll. Running back Ashton Jeanty is second in FBS in rushing yardage, creating more optimism for a team hoping to not only repeat as Mountain West Conference champions, but also reach the College Football Playoff. In terms of reaching the latter, a victory this week over a 4-0 Washington State Cougars team would go an awfully long way.
Here's how you can take in Boise State's latest challenge against a future Pac-12 conference mate.
Washington State Cougars (4-0, Pac-12/Independent) @ #25 Boise State Broncos (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 7 PM PT // 6 PM MT
Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
TV: FS1
Radio: SiriusXM 160 or 201
Betting Line: Boise State -7.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Backing the Pac
As noted, Boise State will soon be joining the Pac-12 Conference, a long-time goal of many within the department. The Pac-12 formalized the addition of the Broncos for the 2026 season and beyond last week, along with four other teams from the Mountain West Conference: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State. With WSU leading the all-time series against Boise State 5-1, this could help ignite a new rivalry between two schools that will be seeing a lot more of each other.
Sack Attack
An aspect of Boise State's hot start that might be a bit under-appreciated nationally is their exemplary pass rush. The Broncos have four sacks in each of their games this season, putting them at the top of FBS in sacks per game. The Cougars are allowing 1.7 sacks per game, seven total, but could face an increased challenge from this group that inlcudes preseason Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein has two sacks with 12 tackles so far this season.
Jeanty Vs Mateer
Depending on who you ask, there could be two potential Heisman candidates squaring off in this contest. Washington State quarterback John Mateer has made a significant splash with 16 total touchdowns this season, 11 through the air and five on the ground. Boise State's star running back is averaging over 195 yards per game this season. At this point, just about everybody is aware that keeping him contained is a high priority for all of Boise State's opponents. Spencer Danielson stated his excitement this week to see how this one plays out.
"I said before, think the world of Washington State's staff, think the world of their players, and we know their quarterback number 10 is one of the best players in the country as well," Danielson said during media availability this week. "It's going to be a big-time matchup and for Bronco Nation, for college football fans in general, it's a game they're going to want to watch."
