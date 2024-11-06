What The CFP Committee Said About #12 Boise State's Start To 2024
If the season ended today, the Boise State Broncos would be into the College Football Playoff as the #12 seed. The CFP selection committee ranked the Broncos at #12 in their first top 25 of the season, released Tuesday night.
Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel noted the Broncos' exceptional 7-1 start to the season, making specific mention of running back Ashton Jeanty, quarterback Maddux Madsen, and Boise State's strong performance earlier this year in a loss to #1 Oregon.
"Boise State is an impressive team," Manuel noted in a teleconference with national media Tuesday night. "They go to No. 1 Oregon at the beginning of the season and lose by three. Ashton Jeanty, I think he's rushed for more yards against Oregon than anybody else in the country, if I have that correct. They're just an impressive team. Their quarterback is really developed and been a strength of their team. Impressive win at UNLV. They're a very good team. And their win against No. 21 Washington State. So the committee is very high on them as it relates to their performance. Their last win by 22 points -- or 32 points, I think, against San Diego State, they're just an impressive team all around."
Jeanty, a Heisman candidate, carried 25 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in that Week Two contest against the Ducks.
Boise State will continue their march towards another Mountain West Conference championship on November 9 against Nevada. The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 12 at 8:30 PM ET.
