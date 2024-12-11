What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State's First-Round Bye
Earlier this week, the Boise State Broncos not only captured their second consecutive Mountain West Conference Championship, but also moved up to #9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. That ranking made the them the third-highest ranked conference champion in the CFP committee's eyes, and earned them a bye in the first round of the playoff itself and the #3 seed. Moreover, the Broncos claim a higher seed than two Power Conference champions (ACC & Big 12).
Throughout the season, Heisman finalist running back Ashton Jeanty has led a Broncos team that has captured the attention of college football fans and experts nationwide. In a teleconference following this week's rankings reveal, Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel commented to G5 Football Daily on what helped Boise State get to this position:
"The second game of the season, they lose to the No. 1 team in the country by three, giving up two kickoff returns, playing unbelievable offense and defense in that game, and then they won the rest of their games, including their championship by double digits."
"For us, we have been impressed all along, but again, the seeding, they earned it, based on how the commissioners wanted the playoffs seeded. So they earned the third seed ranking because they were the third highest rated conference champion."
While Manuel's note that Boise State winning the rest of their games by double digits is incorrect (three one-score wins in 2024), it's notable that the committee was consistently impressed by Jeanty and company throughout nearly the entire year.
In the quarterfinals, Boise State will play the winner of a first-round matchup between Penn State and SMU. The Broncos' playoff debut will come December 31 at 7:30 PM ET in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.
