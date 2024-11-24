What The Mountain West Title Race Looks Like Entering Final Week of the Season
Entering the final week of the college football regular season, here's what we know about the 2024 Mountain West Conference Championship Game.
Time/Date/TV Channel
The Mountain West Conference championship game is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 5 PM PT, 8 PM ET on FOX.
Who's Hosting?
The Boise State Broncos will host at Albertsons Stadium after beating Wyoming in Week 13 to finish conference play 7-0.
Who Else is In?
This is where things get a little complicated. Colorado State and UNLV both enter the last week of the regular season with one conference loss.
Colorado State face Utah State on Friday, November 29 at 12:30 PT, 1:30 MT. The Rams will need to win that game, and hope for a UNLV loss in order to reach the league championship game.
If UNLV beat Nevada November 30 on CBS Sports Network, then the Rebels will be into the Mountain West Championship. This is because the Rebels hold a tiebreaker over CSU, thanks to their inclusion in the College Football Playoff rankings.
If both teams lose, UNLV will still claim the tiebreaker with a higher overall win percentage.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TAKEAWAYS: #12 Boise State Football Hangs On At Wyoming 17-13
#19 Army Football Routed By #6 Notre Dame At Yankee Stadium 49-14
CUSA Football: Jacksonville State Clinch Title Game Berth, Opponent Still TBD