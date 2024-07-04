Who Mountain West Conference Fans Will Hear From At Media Day 2024
Mountain West Conference Media Days return to Las Vegas for Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11. All 12 teams will be in attendance, including their respective head coaches and two players each. Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez, deputy commissioner Bret Gilliland, Coordinator of Officials Mike Defee and Mountain West bowl partners will all be in attendance during the two day event.
Fans can also tune in to hear from select coaches and players on the Mountain West Network throughout the event.
Below you can check out the full roster of attendees for media day
Air Force: Troy Calhoun, WR Brandon Engel and S Camby Goff
Boise State Broncos: Spencer Danielson, PK Jonah Dalmas and DE Ahmed Hassanein
Colorado State Rams: Jay Norvell, WR Tory Horton and DB Jack Howell
Fresno State Bulldogs: Jeff Tedford, RB Malik Sherrod and DB Devo Bridges
Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors: Timmy Chang, QB Brayden Schager and DB Peter Manuma
Nevada Wolf Pack: Jeff Choate, WR Cortez Braham and DL Henry Ikahihifo
New Mexico Lobos: Bronco Mendenhall, WR Luke Wysong and DE Gabe Lopez
San Diego State Aztecs: Sean Lewis, TE Jude Wolfe and S Deshawn McCuin
San José Spartans: Ken Niumatalolo, WR Nick Nash and DL Soane Toia
UNLV Rebels: Barry Odom, WR Ricky White III and LB Jackson Woodard
Utah State Aggies: Nate Dreiling*, QB Spencer Petras and S Ike Larsen
Wyoming Cowboys: Jay Sawvel, RB Harrison Waylee and DT Jordan Bertagnole
*Dreiling has not been confirmed as of July 4, but was named the Interim Head Coach at Utah State this month