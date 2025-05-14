Why Matt Entz Inspires Confidence As Fresno State's New Head Coach
On December 4, 2024, Fresno State hired Matt Entz to take over the program. It was a big move that meant the Bulldogs had to go in a new direction after a season that left the Dogs just 6-7 under interim head coach Tim Skipper. However, the hiring of Entz could bring Fresno State back to national relevance.
Entz is most well-known for his stint as the head coach of North Dakota State, where he dominated FCS football. The Bison won two National Championships in his time as the head coach, and made the quarterfinals or further in every single season. Prior to becoming the head coach, Entz was the Bison's defensive coordinator from 2014 through 2018, when they won four other national championships under Chris Klieman.
After five years, Entz elected to go west, accepting a role position coach at USC, where he served as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach under Lincoln Riley. The Trojans allowed 447 points the year prior, which is almost five touchdowns per game (34.7). Under Entz, they improved drastically, allowing just 313 all season, which averages out to 24.1 points allowed per game.
Clearly, Entz played a major role in improving the Trojans’ defense, and that caught the eye of the Fresno State administration, who hired Entz as their head coach after the season.
It was a great signing for the Bulldogs. Entz has already brought in a good transfer class (No. 5 in the Mountain West, per 247Sports) and a decent high school recruiting class (No. 7 in the MWC) that could help the Dogs in the future. Not only has Entz proven that he can have a good offseason, but has proven countless times again that he can compete on the field.
His 60-11 record as a head coach speaks for itself, but he has also been great when it matters, going 15-3 in FCS playoff games.
The Bulldogs have a tough schedule this year, especially on the road. They play at Kansas, at Colorado State, at Boise State, and at San Jose State, four tough games that could alter their course for the season.
However, if there is one person to have faith in, it stands to reason it's the guy who went 60-11 as a head coach, transformed USC’s defense, and has now been given his chance at the FBS level, where he can further prove who he is as a head coach.