PODCAST: Ashton Jeanty is Great + Project Rudy is Dumb
It's been a couple of weeks since the last episode, so it's time to catch up on a few major storylines in Group of Five football. Joe Londergan is once again joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports to discuss Ashton Jeanty's Heisman campaign, the dominance of Army and Navy's option offenses, Bryant Vincent's fast start at ULM, and more.
Plus, Yahoo reported on the latest version of a college football super league that would have major financial ramifications on the G5 and FCS. Your hosts are unsuprisrisingly not enthused with the concept. Happy football watching!
