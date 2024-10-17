G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Ashton Jeanty is Great + Project Rudy is Dumb

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) strikes the Heisman pose during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Washington State 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) strikes the Heisman pose during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Washington State 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a couple of weeks since the last episode, so it's time to catch up on a few major storylines in Group of Five football. Joe Londergan is once again joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports to discuss Ashton Jeanty's Heisman campaign, the dominance of Army and Navy's option offenses, Bryant Vincent's fast start at ULM, and more.

Plus, Yahoo reported on the latest version of a college football super league that would have major financial ramifications on the G5 and FCS. Your hosts are unsuprisrisingly not enthused with the concept. Happy football watching!

Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Listen on Apple.

Listen on Spotify

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on TikTok

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

5 G5 Coaches Added To Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch Wist For 2024

TAKEAWAYS: Middle Tennessee Notch First Conference USA Win of 2024

COACHES POLL: Army Reach #24, Boise State Move Up Again To #19

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Podcast