PODCAST: Chris Vannini Talks UConn to the Big 12, G5 Postseason, MAC Expansion & More

Joe Londergan

Nov 18, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
This week, Senior Writer for the The Athletic and national college football expert Chris Vannini joins Joe Londergan for a wide-ranging discussion on several topics that could have major ramifications on the future of G5 football.

Is UConn headed to the Big 12 (eventually)? That's one scenario that remains a possibility. Vannini discusses his latest reporting on the subject.

Is a G5 postseason tournament on the horizon? How would that impact the chances to continue the G5's guaranteed participation in the College Football Playoff?

Are we in for even more conference realignment in the MAC or elsewhere? Vannini also reveals his favorite stadium in the entire Group of Five.

