PODCAST: EA Sports CFB 25 Hype + Insider Talk (w Sam Doughton of GoBlueRaiders.com)
July 19 will mark the release of EA Sports College Football 25, which CFB fans everywhere are waiting on the edge of their seats for. This week, Joe Londergan gives a recap of some of the more important G5 updates released throughout the last few weeks. Then, Eric Henry of 247Sports joins to help interview Sam Doughton, staff writer at GoBlueRaiders.com. Doughton has been chronicling MTSU's work making sure that the Blue Raiders are accurately represented throughout EA's development process, giving an idea as to what most schools around the country have been dealing with.
Happy football watching!
