PODCAST: G5 Coaching Changes + Boise's Projected Playoff Bye
This week saw a large wave of G5 college football programs make the decision to move on from their head coaches...Are all of them making the right call? Joe Londergan is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports this week to discuss that subject in-depth.
Also, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings project the Boise State Broncos to receive a first-round bye, thanks to some help from the Big 12 conference falling out of the committee's top 12. The committee also has a view of the Mountain West Conference that the league's standings don't necessarily reflect.
Meanwhile, Hawaii made the truly bizarre decision to fire their athletic director and FIU's Mike MacIntyre's comments have him in trouble with a lot of the program's more notable former players. Time to dive into all of it!
Happy football watching!
