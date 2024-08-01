PODCAST: Mountain West Storylines (feat. Emily Van Buskirk)
This week, Joe Londergan chats with Emily Van Buskirk, who recently spent the week in Las Vegas chatting with Mountain West coaches and players ahead of the 2024 season. She spent an extended period of time speaking with Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras, who has fought through an impressive amount of adversity to even get to this point in her career. That feature story is available to read now on G5FootballDaily.com. In addition to the other Mountain West schools, Van Buskirk also heard from the honorary Mountain West football teams in Oregon State and Washington State at the Pac-12 (Pac-2?) media event in Las Vegas.
Happy football watching!
