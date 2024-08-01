G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Mountain West Storylines (feat. Emily Van Buskirk)

Sep 10, 2016; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; The Mountain West conference logo on the yardage chains is seen prior to a game between the Air Force Falcons and Georgia State Panthers at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports / Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
This week, Joe Londergan chats with Emily Van Buskirk, who recently spent the week in Las Vegas chatting with Mountain West coaches and players ahead of the 2024 season. She spent an extended period of time speaking with Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras, who has fought through an impressive amount of adversity to even get to this point in her career. That feature story is available to read now on G5FootballDaily.com. In addition to the other Mountain West schools, Van Buskirk also heard from the honorary Mountain West football teams in Oregon State and Washington State at the Pac-12 (Pac-2?) media event in Las Vegas.

