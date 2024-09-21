PODCAST: Northern Illinois QB Ethan Hampton Talks Notre Dame Upset & More
Ethan Hampton led the Northern Illinois Huskies to an upset of #5 Notre Dame in South Bend for the biggest upset in school history, and probably the biggest upset we will see this college football season, back in Week 2. Hampton is a native of Aurora, Illinois, just a short drive from NIU in Dekalb.
The Huskies continue the season this week ranked the #23 team in the nation. They face the Buffalo Bulls in their first conference game of the year.
Hampton sat down with G5FD contributor Jorge Pola to discuss the massive win and the thrill of doing it for the school he grew up rooting for. Happy football watching!
